JB Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.09. 43,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

