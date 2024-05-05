Raymond James Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$951.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$47.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.51.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
