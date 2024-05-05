Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Raised by Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.7 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,489,000 after buying an additional 97,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,726,000 after buying an additional 334,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.