JB Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 395,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 290,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 145,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 3,949,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,577. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

