Focusrite’s (TUNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 410 ($5.15) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:TUNE opened at GBX 365 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 448.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,825.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Focusrite has a 12 month low of GBX 245 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.

In other news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol acquired 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,547.04). In related news, insider Sally McKone purchased 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £20,148 ($25,308.38). Also, insider Timothy Paul Carrol purchased 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,547.04). Corporate insiders own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

