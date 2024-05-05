Focusrite’s (TUNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 410 ($5.15) price target on the stock.
Focusrite Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TUNE opened at GBX 365 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 448.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,825.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Focusrite has a 12 month low of GBX 245 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.66).
Focusrite Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.
Insider Transactions at Focusrite
About Focusrite
Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Focusrite
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.