StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.