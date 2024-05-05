Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

