Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.