Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $103.67 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00055494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.