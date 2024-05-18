Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,602 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 13.87% of Edesa Biotech worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. 14,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

