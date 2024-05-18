CashBackPro Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $412.74 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00006833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $412.74 million and approximately $250,192.30 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,646 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.66085298 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $309,950.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars.

