Mexco Energy Co. (MXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 4th

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

MXC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.99. 3,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

