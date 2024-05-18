American National Bank Acquires Shares of 493 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

American National Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,372. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

