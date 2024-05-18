600 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,421,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after buying an additional 492,463 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,019.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 402,800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nutanix by 43.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 290,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,561. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $70.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.