Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.61.

NYSE LSPD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 2,425,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,101. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,984,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

