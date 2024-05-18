Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 26.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 674,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,788. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

