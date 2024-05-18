Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0762 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and $25,264.64 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00084583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00031764 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012946 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.14 or 0.69481597 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

