Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 901 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 901 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after buying an additional 665,356 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $70.11. 2,642,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

