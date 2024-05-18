USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $91.33 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $91.33 million and approximately $287,074.36 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,942.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00711368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00070710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00098603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

