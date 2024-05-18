Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %

MRNA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,185. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

