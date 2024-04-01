Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.38

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 17653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

