Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSREY opened at $32.24 on Monday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.