Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Swiss Re Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SSREY opened at $32.24 on Monday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.
Swiss Re Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.