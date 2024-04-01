Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

PTRUF opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

