SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 4,259 Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PREF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 189,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,881. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.