monday.com’s (MNDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com stock opened at $228.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $239.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth $130,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.