Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 85,436 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,436 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Qorvo worth $60,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $95.95 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile



Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

