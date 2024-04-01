Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

