Brighton Jones LLC Has $640,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $164.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

