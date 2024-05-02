Summit Financial LLC Purchases 39,745 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 425.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,745 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,372,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

