Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 189 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,013 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $193.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

