Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN stock opened at $442.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.50 and a 200-day moving average of $422.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.