MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.