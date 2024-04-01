Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

DAR opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

