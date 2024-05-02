Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,180,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $81,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 445,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 81.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FCX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,102,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

