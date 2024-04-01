Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $17.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivo Jurek bought 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,261 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 594,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 620,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

