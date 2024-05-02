PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $175.82. The stock had a trading volume of 456,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

