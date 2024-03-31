Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSWL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

