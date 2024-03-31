Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.73 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Dero has a market cap of $67.73 million and $15,846.13 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.73 or 0.00006709 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,531.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.76 or 0.00858806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.00146698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00182582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00137006 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

