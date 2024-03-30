Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.05. The company had a trading volume of 291,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $419.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

