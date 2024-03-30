Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 15,939,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,648. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.