Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.18. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.34.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

