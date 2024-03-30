ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

ACIW opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 319,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

