Analysts Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 1,985

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,985 ($25.09).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.80) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.54) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,789 ($22.61) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,653.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.54, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($480.73). Insiders acquired a total of 66 shares of company stock valued at $109,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

