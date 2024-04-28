Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

IBM stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. 8,983,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.