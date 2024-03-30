Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Decreases By 48.6%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Up 23.1 %

Shares of AEAEW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. AltEnergy Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

