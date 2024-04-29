Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $7.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.55.

Get Under Armour alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 913,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.