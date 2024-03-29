Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,981,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

