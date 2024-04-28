Dohj LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. VanEck Short Muni ETF comprises 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dohj LLC owned 1.63% of VanEck Short Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock remained flat at $16.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,879 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

