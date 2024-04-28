Dohj LLC Invests $1.51 Million in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 470,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,061,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGEB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 39,856 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.