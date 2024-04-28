Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $709,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.03. 322,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

