Dohj LLC Buys Shares of 23,129 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. 257,098 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

